India’s infrastructure-led growth opens up new opportunities for engineers: Govt

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) As India embarks on an infrastructure-led growth, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has emerged as a key enabler, creating structured pathways that connect engineering education with meaningful professional opportunities in the national highway sector, it was announced on Tuesday.

Fuelled by the infrastructure growth, engineering has seen a resurgence of interest among the budding engineers.

As opportunities to contribute to nation-building through large-scale infrastructure projects continue to expand, Civil Engineering is emerging as a preferred career choice, particularly across IITs and NITs, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

NHAI recruits around 100 engineering professionals every year through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for technical positions.

“Graduates from IITs, NITs and other reputed institutions qualified for appointment as Deputy Manager, underscoring the increasing preference among some of India's brightest engineering graduates to pursue careers in National Highway infrastructure development,” said the ministry in a statement.

To further strengthen industry-academia collaboration, NHAI formally launched its structured Internship Programme in December 2025 with a one-month Winter Internship for Civil Engineering students, followed by the introduction of a six-month Term Internship.

Offering a competitive stipend of Rs. 20,000 per month, the programme has quickly emerged as one of the country's most attractive experiential learning opportunities for aspiring engineers.

NHAI later expanded the Summer Internship Programme 2026 and 423 student interns from various streams joined across 125 NHAI field offices as well as 51 functional verticals at NHAI Headquarters.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from premier technical institutions, including 59 students from IITs and 282 from NITs, reflecting the growing confidence of young engineers in pursuing careers associated with India's National Highway development programme.

Moreover, NHAI has also undertaken reforms to strengthen the professional ecosystem for civil engineers.

These include the introduction of fixed-cost Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to ensure fair and professional compensation for engineering services, along with measures to attract outstanding engineering professionals as DPR and supervision consultants through competitive remuneration frameworks.

--IANS

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