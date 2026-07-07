July 07, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

OTT series ‘The Tatas’ to chart trajectory of one of India’s oldest business clans

OTT series ‘The Tatas’ to chart trajectory of India’s most influential business clan

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series ‘The Tatas’ is set to tell the story of one of oldest business clans of India, which helped in nation building.

The series is envisioned as a multi-season drama, and is adapted from Girish Kuber’s book, 'The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation'. The series will chronicle the architecture of a family whose corporate ethos, industrial breakthroughs, and philanthropic institutions became deeply intertwined with the birth and evolution of modern India.

The series will structurally chart the four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, tracing how each generation introduced foundational pillars to the Indian landscape, the 1st generation being the Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata whose nationalistic vision gifted India its three vital assets of independent heavy industry, indigenous luxury hospitality, and scientific research.

The 2nd generation being Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata) & Lady Meharbai Tata. This era will follow the execution of Tata Steel amidst global imperial skepticism, the creation of Tata Hydro-Electric Power, and the establishment of the foundational Tata Trusts, pioneering systematic philanthropy in India.

The 3rd generation being J.R.D. Tata with his pioneering work in Indian aviation with Tata Airlines (later Air India), automobile and the global tech revolution with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

And the 4th generation will document the journey of Ratan Naval Tata, who took the Indian empire to the global stage. This final arc will chart the aggressive modernization of the conglomerate, tracking high-stakes international acquisitions alongside consumer breakthroughs like Titan rewriting the Indian lifestyle landscape.

Talking about the scale of the series, writer Karan Vyas said, "The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realized that this isn't merely corporate history; it’s the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture allows us to approach this with the scale it demands, intimate in its human relationships, yet massive in its historical scope”.

The series follows the success of ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’. The series is co-produced by T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture.

--IANS

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