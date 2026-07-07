Paris FC appoint former Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior as head coach

Paris, July 7 (IANS) Paris FC have appointed former Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior as the new manager of their men's first team, just months after the Englishman was dismissed by the Premier League club.

The Ligue 1 outfit confirmed on Tuesday that the 41-year-old has signed a contract until June 2028 and will officially begin work on July 9, when the squad returns for pre-season training.

Rosenior returns to football management after his brief spell at Chelsea came to an end in April. The former defender spent less than four months at Stamford Bridge before parting ways with the club.

Paris FC said Rosenior's reputation for developing young players and implementing an ambitious, attacking style of football made him the ideal candidate to lead the club into its next phase.

"Aged 41, Liam Rosenior already boasts considerable experience at the highest level. Known for his ability to nurture young talent, Liam Rosenior is a perfect fit for the philosophy and sporting project championed by Paris FC. His approach to ambitious, attractive and attacking football resonates with the club's future ambitions," the club said in a statement.

Rosenior succeeds Antoine Kombouaré, who guided Paris FC to Ligue 1 survival before leading the club to an 11th-place finish last season. Following discussions between both parties, the club decided to end its association with Kombouaré as it looks to begin a new chapter.

Paris FC sporting director Marco Neppe welcomed the appointment, describing Rosenior as a modern coach capable of developing both players and the team.

"Liam Rosenior possesses all the qualities we were looking for. He is a modern, demanding coach, renowned for his ability to develop both individual players and the team as a whole. Beyond his tactical skills, we were particularly impressed by his management abilities and his capacity to unite a group around a clear vision. I am convinced he has all the qualities to succeed at Paris FC," Neppe said.

A former defender, Rosenior made more than 440 appearances across the Premier League and Championship before moving into coaching in 2020. He has previously held managerial roles at Derby County, Hull City, and Strasbourg before his short-lived spell at Chelsea.

--IANS

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