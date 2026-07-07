Kumar Sanu remembers Gulshan Kumar: His legacy lives on in every melody, my heart

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu is remembering the late music mogul Gulshan Kumar. On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with Gulshan.

The image captures the two in different moods, while Kumar Sanu is smiling at the camera, Gulshan’s attention is away from the camera with his eyes looking down.

The singer also penned a long note in the caption, as he cherished the memories behind the picture. He wrote, “Some memories never fade, no matter how many years go by. Every time I come across this photograph, I’m transported back to a time filled with dreams, music, laughter, and endless conversations. Gulshan ji was much more than someone I worked with, he was someone who believed in me, encouraged me, treated me as brother”.

Kumar Sanu and Gulshan Kumar shared one of the most influential professional partnerships in 1990s Hindi film music. Gulshan Kumar recognized Kumar Sanu's talent early and made him a leading voice at his label, T-Series, giving him numerous opportunities that transformed his career. Together, they delivered a string of chart-topping soundtracks, with Kumar Sanu’s voice becoming synonymous with the label's romantic music. Albums and films such as ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Saajan’, and ‘Deewana’ cemented their success.

He further mentioned, “There was a warmth in him that made everyone around him feel like family. I will always cherish the moments we shared, the music we created, and the faith he placed in me. Life moved forward, but the void left by his absence can never truly be filled. His legacy lives on in every melody, and in my heart, he will always remain a guiding light. Miss you, Gulshan ji. Always”.

Their relationship also had its fair share of rocky patches as a controversy also erupted in 1991 with the playback singer replacement dispute within the label when reportedly playback singer Babla Mehta was replaced by Kumar Sanu in the album ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin’. Reports criticised the favouritism and politics within the label.

Following Gulshan Kumar's assassination in 1997, Kumar Sanu publicly acknowledged his immense contribution to his career, describing him as a mentor and visionary who helped shape an era of Bollywood music.

--IANS

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