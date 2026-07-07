New beginning in India-Indonesia relationship based on Ganga-Mahakam Vision: PM Modi

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a new beginning in the India-Indonesia relationship based on the 'Ganga-Mahakam Vision' for bilateral engagement, during his address at the Parliament of Indonesia.

As part of this approach, he noted that the two countries must build on their civilizational connect; share their development pathways with each other; strengthen security and strategic trust; work for maritime prosperity; and strengthen the voice of the Global South.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the address underscored the enduring civilizational bonds and shared democratic values between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Highlighting India’s development journey and the synergies between the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Golden Indonesia 2045' (Indonesia Emas 2045), Prime Minister Modi called for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, food and energy security, digital public infrastructure, and emerging technologies. He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to working with Indonesia to strengthen the voice of the Global South and to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the people of Indonesia for honouring him with the country's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal. He stated that this honour reflects the democratic values, shared heritage and the strong ties between the two nations.

"India is a nation that follows the path not of expansionism but of development. That is why in India we say 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Together with all, development for all.' Today, I stand before all of you carrying this very mantra and sentiment. Although our capitals may be thousands of kilometres apart, the sea separates us by only 150 kilometres. While the sea has often served as a barrier or a source of distance between other nations, for India and Indonesia, it has never symbolised separation; instead, the sea acts as a bridge between us and lies at the heart of our shared future," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that it was an honour to address the Indonesian Parliament.

"It was an honour to address the Indonesia Parliament. India and Indonesia are connected by centuries of shared history, culture and people-to-people ties. Together, we will continue to work towards a future defined by friendship, cooperation and shared prosperity," PM Modi wrote on X.

–IANS

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