Bengal's tribal-dominant districts have fallen behind during 15 years of TMC rule, says PM Modi

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the tribal-dominated districts in West Bengal have gone backwards during the 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule in the state.

He said this while addressing a campaign rally, the second of the day, in the tribal-dominated Purulia district.

“The tribal-dominated districts in West Bengal have constantly gone backwards during the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime. The conditions of schools, roads, and water supply systems in such districts are pathetic. Rampant illegal mining in these tribal-dominated districts has made the conditions there worse. Places like Ayodhya Hills and Sitakund are in the Purulia district. But in this land of Sitakund, the people are thirsty. The farmers are helpless. Several projects have been kept on hold because of this inhuman state government,” the Prime Minister said.

On the other hand, he said, there is a separate ministry in the Union government on tribal welfare. “During the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule, India got its first tribal president. States like Odisha and Assam got their first tribal Chief Ministers during the BJP rule,” the Prime Minister said.

Elated by the crowd at his Purulia rally, ignoring the scorching heat, PM Modi said the enthusiasm of the crowd was an indication that the BJP would be in power in West Bengal after the Assembly elections.

“The rule of corruption and intimidation during the last 15 years has terrorised every family in West Bengal. This time, the BJP will form the government here. BJP will get a huge majority. The crowd is giving that signal,” the Prime Minister said.

"In West Bengal, the TMC government has been hostile towards tribal communities and has treated them with continued injustice," he said.

He also accused the state government and Trinamool Congress of creating hurdles for implementing Central projects, including the railway projects, in the state.

“Defeating Trinamool Congress is essential to carry forward those projects. You have the BJP Lok Sabha member from Purulia. This time, you will have to ensure that all the legislators from this district are from the BJP. You have given me the responsibility of being the Prime Minister of the country. Now you must give the responsibility to someone from the BJP as the new Chief Minister,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

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