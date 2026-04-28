'Would overcome training challenges during monsoon': Northeast cricket associations on indoor academies

Imphal, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the state-of-the-art indoor cricket academies in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, alongside four other northeastern states. The cricket associations of both states expressed gratitude to PM Modi and BCCI for the projects, emphasising that it will prove beneficial for players especially during the monsoon season.

The indoor cricket academies were also virtually inaugurated in Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Speaking to IANS, Manipur Cricket Association (MNCA) Secretary, Lairenjam Geetranjan Singh, described the inauguration as a "historic moment" for the state's cricket and thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah for supporting the project during his tenure as BCCI Secretary.

Singh feels that the project will change the scenario of cricket in the six northeastern states. "The academy is a world-class facility equipped with three indoor pitches, a gym, administrative office and a heated swimming pool," he said.

He also informed that the BCCI will bear the maintenance and operational expenses of the academy for the next two years.

Further, Singh mentioned that the indoor academy will greatly help Manipur players, especially during the rainy season, as coaching camps, training and other skill-related activities can now continue throughout the year, thereby cutting the expenditure of sending players outside the state.

Highlighting the achievements of the Manipur Cricket Association, he said Manipur reached the finals in five BCCI domestic tournaments during the 2025 season and won two titles in the Under-19 categories. He added that all players representing Manipur are local players groomed by the association over the past several years.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA) President, Nabam Vivek called it a "landmark day" in the history of the state.

"The academy has world class facilities. It would prove to be a turning point in the country's cricketing journey," he told reporters.

Vivek also stressed that the academy was important, particularly due to the monsoon season which continues for six-seven months in the northeast.

He also mentioned that the BCCI is being pursued to build cricket stadiums in the state so that at least domestic tournaments like Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy could be hosted here.

"Currently, due to lack of stadiums we are hosting even our home matches in other states," he said.

Senior player Techi Doria expressed his happiness on the inauguration of the indoor academy. He thanked PM Modi, BCCI and ARCA.

Describing the struggles the players encountered during monsoon, he said, "Earlier, it was difficult for us to play during the rainy season which goes on for a longer period in the state. I am thankful because now with this indoor facility such challenges would be avoided," he said.

Doria was hopeful that the academy will motivate the players of the state to train harder and give their best. "No player will be able to give any excuse now to miss training," he added.

--IANS

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