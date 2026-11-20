Kathmandu, Nov 20 (IANS) Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day state visit to India on November 22-23 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Shah will depart for New Delhi on November 22 aboard a Nepal Airlines flight, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.

This will be Shah's first bilateral visit abroad since he was sworn in as prime minister on March 27. He had earlier visited New York in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

"During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said at a press briefing on Friday.

The two prime ministers will also jointly address a press conference following their bilateral talks. On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali prime minister and his delegation.

Rai said the two countries were also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation and lay the foundation stones for new projects during the visit.

Discussions between the two sides will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development, the ministry said.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

The official government delegation departing from Nepal will comprise 34 members. Nepal's ambassador to India and some other members will join the delegation in New Delhi. A separate 52-member delegation of business representatives will participate in the visit at their own expense.

The visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal. The forum will provide an opportunity to engage with Indian businesspeople, understand their concerns and present Nepal's policies and initiatives to encourage investment.

During his stay in New Delhi, Shah is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He will also visit Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, which share longstanding historical, cultural and people-to-people ties, the ministry said.

It will also provide an opportunity for the two countries to review their wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and explore ways to further strengthen their partnership.

Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on November 23.

--IANS

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