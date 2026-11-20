New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will be on State visit to India from November 22-23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be his first visit to India after assuming office in March.

PM Shah will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on November 23 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

During his visit to New Delhi, Balendra Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Shah during his visit to India, according to the Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement.

His visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

"India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties. Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," the MEA said in a statement.

For his visit, PM Shah will be accompanied by Nepal's Minister for Finance Swarnim Wagle, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior officials of the Nepal government, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement.

Earlier on November 18, India's newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela, paid a courtesy call on PM Shah ahead of the latter's visit to New Delhi.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister also sought information from Ambassador Dalela about preparations for his upcoming visit to India," the Prime Minister's Secretariat said in a statement.

"In response, Dalela said the meeting between Prime Minister Shah and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, during the visit would be historic and significant."

The Prime Minister's Secretariat also said Dalela informed Shah that the agenda for the Prime Minister's India visit had already been finalised and that relevant agencies of both countries were working intensively to make the visit more productive.

Shah also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Indian government following the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods in Nepal on August 26, which claimed more than 1,400 lives, while over 5,000 people remain missing. The devastating floods also caused substantial damage to physical infrastructure, estimated at $1.66 billion, according to the World Bank.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the historical, cultural and geographical ties between Nepal and India. Prime Minister Shah congratulated Dalela on his appointment as India's ambassador to Nepal and wished him a successful tenure.

During the visit, Nepal aims to secure more than USD two billion in Indian assistance, additional air entry routes and measures to facilitate trade, boost Nepal's exports, promote development and strengthen investment partnerships with India.

--IANS

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