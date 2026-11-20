New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's real GDP grew 7.7 per cent in FY26, maintaining its position among the world's fastest-growing major economies and creating favourable conditions for the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shenu Agarwal said on Friday.

Addressing the Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue (GRID) 2026 here, Agarwal noted that electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure must be viewed as a core component of India's national infrastructure framework rather than merely a support system for electric mobility.

India's strong economic growth, rapid urbanisation and rising incomes are accelerating demand for cleaner and more accessible transportation solutions, Agarwal adds.

According to him, the country's transition towards electric mobility will require significant investment in charging infrastructure to ensure widespread adoption of electric vehicles across urban and rural markets.

"Charging infrastructure is not an accessory to electric mobility, it is core national infrastructure," he said.

Drawing parallels with traditional infrastructure sectors, Agarwal said charging networks should be considered alongside roads, ports and power systems as essential enablers of economic growth and development.

He added that mobility plays a critical role in connecting citizens, businesses and communities, making reliable EV infrastructure central to India's long-term growth ambitions and its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The SIAM President also emphasised that a robust charging ecosystem would be critical to supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles while helping the country advance its sustainability and clean energy goals.

Additionally, the domestic automobile industry saw total vehicle retails at 31,72,466 units, 25.05 per cent higher than September in October as the year-on-year decline is almost entirely optical, according to the industry data.

Notably, EV retail sales touched an all-time high of about 3.55 lakh units, up 44.88 per cent year-on-year, lifting overall EV penetration to roughly 11.5 per cent from about 6 per cent a year ago, which is a best-ever October for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

--IANS

ag/