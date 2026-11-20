Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Namish Taneja, known for featuring in shows like Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, and Mishri, opened up about how acting happened to him quite unexpectedly.

Recalling his journey, Namish said, "Honestly, acting happened quite unexpectedly. I was in Mumbai accompanying my sister, who had come here to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. Coming from Delhi, it was quite natural for me to accompany her everywhere, almost like her bodyguard."

"One day, we were at an audition venue. Everyone was being told they weren't the right fit, but surprisingly, someone looked at me and said that I could audition. I was so nervous that I actually ran away from there!" he added.

That moment stayed with him and planted a seed in his mind.

"But that moment planted a seed in my mind. I remember thinking, these people are so good-looking, they've trained, they've worked so hard on their acting, and yet they're being told they're not fit for the role, while someone like me, who had never even considered acting, was being asked to audition," Namish shared.

"That thought stayed with me, and eventually, I started giving auditions myself. My first audition was terrible. I couldn't even speak. The person taking my audition looked at me and said, 'You can't speak? Can you at least write?' That really hurt me, but it also pushed me to work harder," he said.

He then started learning everything he could about the craft.

"I started learning everything I could. I learned how to prepare my profile, how to give auditions, and how to present myself, largely by observing and learning from my sister. Slowly, I started getting better," Namish said.

"So, acting wasn't something I had planned from the beginning. It was something I stumbled upon, but once I started, I became determined to learn it and make a career out of it," he concluded.

On the professional front, the actor began his acting career in 2013 and gained widespread recognition for playing "boy-next-door" characters. Beyond television, he actively practices theatre and has ventured into OTT projects.

--IANS

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