Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Businessman Raj Kundra has announced his debut as a film producer with the upcoming movie ‘Nihang’.

He also expressed gratitude to his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, for standing by him as he embarks on this new journey. Taking to Instagram, Raj shared pictures from the film's launch event held at the historic Fateh Burj. He thanked the Jathedars, Sant Mahapurush, guests, well-wishers and media representatives who attended the event and supported the launch.

Sharing his excitement, Raj wrote, “Still overwhelmed with gratitude after last night at the historic Fateh Burj. What began as a dream is now the beginning of a beautiful journey.” He also thanked Amarpreet Chhabra and Shilpa, referring to his wife as his support system. “A special thank you to Amarpreet Chhabra bhaji, my support system who always has my back my wife @theshilpashetty, the entire team at Akaal Films and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life,” he added.

Raj further said that the journey was just beginning and sought Waheguru's blessings for the project. The film marks Raj's entry into film production through his banner Akaal Films

Speaking about the announcement, Raj Kundra said in a statement, “Punjab is rich in culture and history with many untold stories. NIHANG is my humble ode to Guru Ki Fauj the fearless warriors that continue to inspire generations. This isn’t just a film; it’s a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.”

Kundra also confirmed that he has met with representatives of the Akal Takht Sahib and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), assuring that the production will strictly adhere to all guidance and religious directives provided during the development of the film.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 13, 2028, coinciding with Vaisakhi, an important festival celebrated by Sikhs worldwide.

--IANS

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