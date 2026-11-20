Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Pune-bred street rapper Yung DSA has officially released his hard-hitting new single ‘Hood Talk’ and said that the track is a reminder that “no matter how big the stage gets, I’m still the same kid from 06.”

YUNG DSA said in a statement: “People know me from TV now, and I’m grateful for that love, but my story started on the chowks of Yerwada.”

“'Hood Talk' is a reminder that no matter how big the stage gets, I’m still the same kid from 06. I didn't want to water down my slang or explain my culture. This one is straight from my streets, for my people," the rapper shared.

‘Hood Talk’ reintroduces the raw, unfiltered artist that Yerwada has known all along. Built on the authentic slang of his neighborhood, ‘Hood Talk’ fluidly switches between Hindi, Marathi and Pune street dialect.

The track’s hook opens with ‘Jai Shambho Jai Shankar,’ transforming a traditional street chant from his childhood into a rallying cry for his community. Across two aggressive verses, YUNG DSA confronts his rivals, claims his title as the ‘Hoodstar,’ and puts ‘06’, the final digits of Yerwada’s pin code firmly on the hip-hop map.

One bar encapsulates the track's entire ethos: ‘what you call the hood, we just call the chowk’.

YUNG DSA left his BPO job to pursue music full-time, maintaining a selective, high-impact catalog with tracks like ‘Maaf Kar,’ ‘Rade Rapate,’ and ‘Fachadi’.

He is currently seen in the 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6. The controversial reality show has completed 30 days since its premier and will run for over two more months.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

‘Hood Talk’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

--IANS

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