'Toxic' makers drop music video of 'Tabaahi'; sizzling romantic number makes temperatures soar!

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) The makers of director Geethu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action extravaganza, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, on Wednesday unveiled the much-anticipated official music video of 'Tabaahi', the film's first song.

Taking to its social media timelines, KVN Productions, the firm producing the film, wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, There is a field. I'll meet you there – Rumi. #Tabaahi Out now in Hindi... #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug."

The song, a visual spectacle, offers audiences a first glimpse into one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Featuring Rocking Star Yash alongside Kiara Advani in a captivating new on-screen pairing, 'Tabaahi' brings to life an unforgettable romance. Emotionally resonant performances from both actors and their undeniable chemistry bring a certain charm to the number that is hard to ignore.

'Tabaahi' captures love in its rawest and purest form -- intimate, unwavering, and all-consuming. Set against a grand cinematic canvas with breathtaking visuals, evocative storytelling, electrifying guitar arrangements, and a soaring orchestral score, the music video serves as a stirring introduction to the enigmatic and visually distinctive world of 'Toxic'.

Building anticipation ahead of the launch, the makers had treated fans to a playful social media exchange on July 7.

Using the official handle of the film, the makers had posted, "What do you call a forbidden love that only exists in stolen time?", tagging Kiara Advani.

Kiara responded with a single word — "Tabaahi." Shortly after, Zee Music Company joined the conversation by quoting her reply with a simple, "Stay Tuned...", setting the stage for the official music video premiere and sending fans into a frenzy ahead of the release.

Composed and sung by musician Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar in Hindi, Tabaahi has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Opening up about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “Tabaahi isn't a love song in the conventional sense, it's love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts.”

The song has been adapted across languages by some of the finest lyricists in Indian cinema—Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rafeeq Ahammed (Malayalam) —reflecting the film's truly pan-Indian creative collaboration.

For the unaware, Toxic features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot in Kannada and English and has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26 this year.

--IANS

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