‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ starring Yash to now release in cinemas on August 26

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ starring Kannada superstar Yash have locked its release date.

This comes after weeks of speculation around its release date and reports of the film being shelved. The film is now set to bow in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

On Sunday, the makers announced the new release date for the film with a striking new poster featuring Yash’s dual avatars, Raya and Ticket, offering audiences a fresh glimpse into the film’s dark, immersive and layered world. Far removed from a conventional celebration of fatherhood, the poster hints at a relationship steeped in tension, power and emotional complexity.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The release strategically positions the film in a strong festive corridor in 2026, and is expected to capitalise on an extended holiday window that encompasses Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid and Raksha Bandhan. The mid-week release allows the film to maximise its opening run across the festive period, benefiting from heightened audience engagement in both domestic and international markets.

The film was originally set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, and clash with the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. However, its release was pushed to June 4. Later, the makers further pushed its release date as they reportedly wanted a larger global rollout and were working on international distribution partnerships/

The film marks the first collaboration between highly acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and Rocking Star Yash, bringing together two powerful creative forces, backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026 in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

--IANS

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