Tovino Thomas witnesses lion rescue operation live in Kenya; showers praise on wildlife authorities!

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Having witnessed a lion rescue mission live at the Maasai Mara in Kenya, well known Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Sunday showered praises on the wildlife authorities there, saying that "seeing their professionalism, commitment, and compassion up close was truly inspiring".

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is currently on a holiday to Africa, took to his Instagram timeline to post a video of him witnessing a lion rescue mission live at the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

He wrote,"As an ardent lover of nature and wildlife, one of the most meaningful moments of my time in the Maasai Mara was witnessing a lion rescue operation carried out by the dedicated wildlife veterinarians, park rangers, and conservation teams. Seeing their professionalism, commitment, and compassion up close was truly inspiring."

Tovino went on to say, "For generations, the Maasai people have lived in harmony with wildlife, helping preserve this extraordinary ecosystem. It was a privilege to witness how that legacy continues today through the tireless efforts of Wildlife Authorities and County Government protecting this natural heritage for generations to come."

The video clip posted by the actor showed him accompanying a rescue team treating an injured lioness. The doctor in the team explained how the lioness, which had strayed away from its pride, had suffered injuries in a conflict with other lionesses and how they had now moved the injured animal closer to its pride. The doctor explained about the condition of the animal even as medics treated the wounds of the sedated animal.

Tovino Thomas has taken a break from work even as his latest film to hit screens, Balan The Boy, continues to receive a lot of love from audiences and critics.

The film, which has come in for praise from the critics, even had actor Suriya lauding it.

Some days ago, Suriya had taken to his Instagram page to pen a post of appreciation to the unit of the film, which has come in from much praise from both audiences and critics.

Suriya wrote, "Watched #Balan and I’m still processing it. After 'Manjummel Boys', the choice to do a film like this, says everything about what Chidambaram & his team wanted to give us."

Suriya went on to say, "This film is another gem from the Malayalam industry. Huge respect to the director for going with this unique story by @jithumadhavan and the highlight is trusting an almost all debutant cast @farzana.palathingal, the two boys Adhiseshan KR & Muhammed Zinan with a brilliant @tovinothomas as Abbas & pulling off such an unpredictable film."

He showered praise on the film, saying, "Every craft shone…acting, screenplay, cinematography, music @sushintdt, art & sound... Genuinely overwhelming. Watching these newcomers act made me feel like I need to brush up on my own skills. Congrats Team."

For the unaware, 'Balan: The Boy' is a Malayalam psychological drama thriller film directed by Chidambaram. The film stars Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, alongside Jean Paul Lal, Girish A. D. and Tovino Thomas.

--IANS

mkr/