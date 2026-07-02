Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham

London, July 2 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Portugal international midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, with the 21-year-old describing the move as the perfect next step in his career.

Fernandes, who has already made his senior debut for Portugal, arrives after an impressive Premier League campaign with West Ham and is expected to strengthen Tottenham's midfield ahead of the new season.

"I'm very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club, and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join," Fernandes said in an official release.

"When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way, going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can't wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club," he added.

Sporting Director Johan Lange welcomed the midfielder, saying Tottenham believe Fernandes has the qualities to become a key player for the club.

"He is a player with outstanding technical ability, intelligence, and maturity, and even at a young age, has shown he can perform consistently in demanding, high-pressure environments. We believe this is the right place for Mateus to take the next step in his career," Lange said.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who played an influential role in convincing Fernandes to join, praised the youngster's technical quality and tactical intelligence.

"I've admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play. Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level," De Zerbi said.

A product of Sporting CP's academy, Fernandes made his first-team debut in 2022 before spending a successful loan spell at Estoril. He joined Southampton in 2024, where he won the club's Player of the Season award after making 36 Premier League appearances.

He moved to West Ham in August 2025 and featured in every Premier League match thereafter, registering three goals and four assists while finishing among the league's top tacklers. His consistent displays earned him a maiden senior Portugal call-up earlier this year, and he made his international debut in a 2-0 victory over the United States in April.

--IANS

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