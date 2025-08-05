Torrent Power clocks 24.7 pc drop in net profit, revenue falls 12.5 pc

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Torrent Power Limited on Tuesday reported a 24.7 per cent drop in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26), posting Rs 731 crore compared to Rs 972 crore in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

Revenue from operations also fell 12.5 per cent to Rs 7,906 crore from Rs 9,033 crore a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s operating performance took a hit, with EBITDA slipping 20.2 per cent to Rs 1,483 crore from Rs 1,857 crore previous year, while the EBITDA margin declined to 18.7 per cent from 20.6 per cent.

Total comprehensive income (TCI) for the quarter stood at Rs 739 crore, lower than Rs 993 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Torrent Power said its performance was affected by lower power demand due to the early arrival of the monsoon and higher gas prices, which reduced gains from gas-based power generation.

However, the company noted that its underlying business remains strong and, after adjusting for these factors, TCI was comparable to last year’s levels.

The renewable energy segment performed better during the quarter, supported by new solar capacity and favourable wind conditions, which improved plant load factor (PLF).

The distribution business also saw higher profitability after adjusting for one-time tariff income recorded previous year, thanks to better operational efficiency.

Torrent Power said it remains confident of managing cyclical changes in the sector, supported by its diversified operations.

The results were announced after market hours. On Tuesday, Torrent Power shares closed at Rs 1,312 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down Rs 0.60 or 0.046 per cent.

Torrent Power is one of India’s leading power companies, involved in generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity, as well as making power cables.

It plays a major role in the country’s power sector, especially in Gujarat, where it has a strong presence in power generation, distribution, and manufacturing.

The company works across the entire power supply chain and is known for its efficient operations and customer-focused approach.

--IANS

pk