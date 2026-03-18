Freedom of speech can’t be absolute: I&B minister on banned ‘Sarke Chunar’ song

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reacting to the public furore over the explicitly vulgar song ‘Sarka Chunar’, cautioned the filmmakers on Tuesday against ‘abusing’ the freedom of speech and called for exercising it within the accepted societal standards.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A ban has already been imposed on the song. I must tell the House clearly that we must respect and operate according to the reasonable restrictions under the Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute; it has to be in the context of the society and culture.”

The I&B minister was replying to a question on the Bollywood film song 'Sarke Chunariya', raised by SP MP Anand Bhadouria.

Vaishnaw added that the government is committed to taking sensible and strict action to protect the impressionable minds, particularly children - vulnerable to the adverse effects of digital exposure.

Notably, the highly controversial song “Sarke Chunar” featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from the film ‘KD: The Devil’ has created wide uproar among the public over its suggestive lyrics and choreography since its release.

It was after intense backlash and criticism from within the film industry, including the filing of complaints against the authorities, that the song was banned on Tuesday. The song was also removed from the video platform YouTube.

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the makers over ‘objectionable lyrics and obscene gestures’.

“Who can sit with their civilised family and watch this? There is no expectation of morality from Bollywood anyway, but it is shameful for the censor board to license obscenity. This mentally ill person is destroying generations with their psychopathic tendencies. We will not allow this filth to spread in society. We are issuing notices for action,” said NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, taking umbrage over the song.

A complaint was also filed with the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, demanding legal action over the “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene” track.

--IANS

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