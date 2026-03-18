March 18, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

Israel eliminates Iran's Intelligence Minister, warns of more 'significant surprises'

Israel eliminates Iran's Intelligence Minister, warns of more 'significant surprises'

Jerusalem, March 18 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday said that Iran's Intelligence Minister, Esmaeil Khatib, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran overnight. Katz also warned of "significant surprises" across all arenas, local media reported.

During a security assessment, he said, "On this day, significant surprises are expected across all arenas that will escalate the war we are conducting against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon,” according to remarks provided by his office, The Times of Israel reported.

"The intensity of the strikes in Iran is increasing. The Iranian intelligence minister Khatib was also eliminated overnight," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

Katz said that he and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have allowed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to eliminate any senior Iranian figure without the need to seek additional permission.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that Khatib, the Iranian Minister of Intelligence, was killed in a targetted strike in Tehran.

"Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest and killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis and Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023). The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens," the IDF posted on X.

On Tuesday, Israel claimed that it has killed Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

In a statement shared on X, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that Larjiani was considered one of the most senior figures in the Iranian regime leadership and a close associate of late Supreme Leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei.

"Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the regime’s effective leader, has been eliminated. Throughout the years, Larijani was considered one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime leadership, and was a close associate of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," IDF posted on X.

Later, Iranian media also reported that Ali Larijani along with his son was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on March 17.

"During the most recent wave of protests against the Iranian terror regime, Larijani personally oversaw the massacre that was carried out against Iranian protestors," it added.

According to a statement released by the IDF, Larijani functioned as the leader of the Iranian regime after Khamenei's death and led the combat against Israel and countries in the region.

IDF also announced that Basij Unit commander Gholamreza Soleimani has been killed.

In a statement shared on X, IDF said, "COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATED. Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators."

Gholam Reza Soleimani was killed in an aerial attack by Israeli fighter jets in Tehran, Tasnim News Agency reported.

--IANS

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