Shilpa Shinde says Gudi Padwa is all about 'positivity, gratitude, & welcoming new beginnings'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate Gudi Padwa on Thursday, several prominent names from the television industry revealed what the auspicious festival means for them.

Actress Shilpa Shinde, aka Angoori Bhabi from &TV’s "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2", revealed that for her, Gudi Padwa signifies positivity, gratitude, and welcoming new beginnings.

Recalling some fond memories associated with the festival from her childhood, Shilpa stated, “Gudi Padwa holds a very special place in my heart because it reminds me of the warmth of home and the beautiful traditions of Maharashtra. As a child, I loved watching the colourful Gudis being hoisted outside every house in the neighbourhood. My mother would wake up early to prepare festive dishes like puran poli and shrikhand, and the house would be filled with their delicious aroma. We would dress in traditional attire, visit relatives, and exchange good wishes for the new year."

She added that even today, she likes to celebrate the festival in a simple yet meaningful way by following the rituals, spending time with family, and enjoying traditional Maharashtrian food.

"For me, Gudi Padwa is all about positivity, gratitude, and welcoming new beginnings with a smile," she concluded.

Additionally, actor Amitabh Ghanekar, who plays Panoti Mama in &TV’s "Gharwali Pedwali", added that Gudi Padwa has always been about tradition, family, and fresh beginnings.

Revealing what it was like celebrating the festival with his family, he said, "The highlight was always putting up the Gudi outside our house, which symbolises victory, prosperity, and good fortune. My mother would prepare a grand festive spread with dishes like puran poli, batata bhaji, and shrikhand, and we would enjoy the meal together after performing the rituals. The entire atmosphere would feel festive with rangolis, new clothes, and cheerful greetings from neighbours and friends."

He added that this year, he plans to celebrate the festival with his family and also share the festive spirit with his co-actors on set.

"Festivals like Gudi Padwa remind us to pause, appreciate our traditions, and welcome the new year with positivity and enthusiasm," Amitabh revealed.

--IANS

pm/