March 18, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

Pavitra Punia to play a housewife trapped between secrets & survival in her upcoming drama 'Zung'

Pavitra Punia to play a housewife trapped between secrets & survival in her upcoming drama 'Zung'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Pavitra Punia is all set to start a new professional journey. She will be seen in a striking new avatar as Kaveri in Hungama OTT's new original series "Zung".

The series will share the tale of Kaveri, a lonely housewife who is trapped in a loveless marriage. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she seeks an escape from her mundane reality. This temporary moment of emotional vulnerability slowly pulls her into a dangerous world of manipulation, crime, and high-stakes choices. As she loses control over the situation, Kaveri is forced to confront some difficult truths. Will she be able to find the courage to take charge of her own destiny?

Spilling her thoughts on her next, Pavitra shared that of all the characters she has played till now, this one is the most unique.

She added that to prepare for the role, she ended up watching many thrillers, in an attempt to understand the intensity of the genre.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant said, “Of all the roles I’ve played so far, I can say this one is the most different. It’s the story of a housewife who suddenly finds herself caught in a web of crime and suspense. When I first heard the script, I instantly loved the story. It’s packed with so many twists and turns that every episode keeps you guessing."

"To prepare for the role, I watched several thriller films to understand that intensity and tried to bring some of that tension and unpredictability into Kaveri’s character," she went on to add.

Apart from Pavitra, the drama will also feature Sandeep Anand, Aabhas Mehta, and Zohaiib Asshraf in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Zung" will be released on the OTT platform on Wednesday.

Shifting the focus to her personal life, Pavitra recently got engaged to Jaskomal Singh. The dreamy photos of the romantic proposal were even uploaded to her social media handle.

--IANS

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