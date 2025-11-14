Top teams to take part in sub-junior women's hockey academy championship in Karnal

Karnal (Haryana), Nov 14 (IANS) Top teams of the country will take part in the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zone A & B), which is all set to begin in the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, from November 15 to 23, bringing together promising young talents from leading hockey academies of India.

The championship will feature 17 teams divided into four pools. Pool A consists of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, and Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation. Pool B features HAR Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

Pool C includes Anantapur Sports Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Jude Felix Hockey Academy, and the Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata. Lastly, Pool D comprises R K Roy Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, and Raja Karan Hockey Academy. All teams will compete in a round-robin format within their respective pools. Teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss.

The winners of each pool will progress into the semifinals, which will be played on November 22, followed by the 3rd/4th place match and the Final on November 23, 2025.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “The Sub-junior Women Academy Championship - Zone A & B plays a vital role in our grassroots development structure. These young players are the future of Indian women’s hockey, and tournaments like this give them the competitive exposure they need early in their development. I extend my best wishes to all the participating players.”

Hockey India Secretary-General Bhola Nath Singh spoke on similar lines and stated, “This championship continues to strengthen our youth structure and provides a vital competitive platform for young girls who aspire to represent India in the future. I wish every participating academy the very best and hope the players showcase their skills with confidence and determination.”

--IANS

bsk/