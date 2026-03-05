March 05, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Splitsvilla X5 winner Jashwanth Bopanna says his new music video speaks about love, distance, or unspoken feelings

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Reality TV sensation and digital star Jashwanth Bopanna, who has featured in the music video of ‘Dhaage’, has called it an emotion that speaks to anyone who has experienced love, distance, or unspoken feelings.

Talking about the same, Jashwanth Bopanna shares, “‘Dhaage’ is very close to my heart. It’s not just a song, it’s an emotion that speaks to anyone who has experienced love, distance, or unspoken feelings. Collaborating with Papon, Madhubanti, and Tips Music has been truly special, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the story we’ve brought to life”.

Produced by the powerhouse label Tips Music, ‘Dhaage’ is a soulful track that explores the delicate interplay of distance, desire and destiny in contemporary romance. The song features the mesmerizing voices of Papon and Madhubanti Bagchi, with composition and music direction by Shamir Tandon and poetic lyrics by Samir Anjan, all harmonizing perfectly with Jashwanth Bopanna and co-lead Apurva Soni’s expressive on-screen chemistry.

Jashwanth Bopanna initially built his career in the fitness and modelling space, working as a fitness trainer and collaborating with fashion brands through catalogue shoots and promotional campaigns. His public visibility increased after he appeared as a contestant on MTV Roadies 2022, which introduced him to a national youth audience.

He later participated in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, where his competitive performances and interactions with other contestants kept him in the spotlight.

His biggest breakthrough came in 2024 when he won MTV Splitsvilla X5 alongside fellow contestant Akriti Negi, emerging victorious in the finale after competing against dozens of participants.

Meanwhile, the music video of ‘Dhaage’ is now streaming on Tips Music’s official YouTube channel and is available across all major music platforms.

