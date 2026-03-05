T20 WC: After delay due to Middle East travel disruption, WI team set to fly home on chartered flight

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) A charter flight has been arranged to fly the West Indies team back home after the players and support staff were stranded in Kolkata for more than four days post their exit from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

The West Indies' departure from Kolkata, where they lost to India by five wickets in their last Super Eights clash, was delayed due to the Middle East region being under airspace restrictions following the USA and Israeli strikes on Iran.

It forced the Shai Hope-led side to remain in their hotel in Kolkata until an alternate travel arrangement was secured. “The West Indies team has got a chartered flight booked. It is all sorted now for them,” said an ICC official to IANS on Thursday.

The same was confirmed by head coach Daren Sammy. "Got an update. That's all WI wanted," Sammy tweeted on his ‘X’ account, after expressing frustration in his last two posts over uncertainty on their travel plans for going back home.

Previously, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Monday that the team's departure from India was postponed due to international airspace restrictions in the Gulf region. “These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons.

“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority.

“The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised,” said the CWI at that time.

Zimbabwe’s players, who were also stranded in New Delhi for the same reason, have begun returning home in batches after the ICC arranged alternative travel for them to go back to Harare via Addis Ababa.

South Africa are also awaiting their travel schedule for going back home after losing to New Zealand by nine wickets in the semi-final in Kolkata. If England bows out of the competition after losing their second semi-final to India in Mumbai, they will also need to sort their travel plans for going back home.

--IANS

nr/bc