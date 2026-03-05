Kaif attends 'Arjun & Saaniya’s big day', congratulates Tendulkar family

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif congratulated Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok after the couple tied the knot on Thursday, and extended his greetings to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.

Arjun, son of legendary batter Sachin, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya in a ceremony attended by several prominent personalities from the cricketing fraternity on Thursday. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in August last year.

Kaif, who is a key member of the commentary panel in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, shared a heartfelt message on X, recalling his long association with the Tendulkar family and said he made sure to attend the special occasion.

"It was Arjun & Saaniya’s big day, and I had to be there. How time flies. Sachin Paaji and Anjali Bhabhi, congratulations," Kaif wrote on X.

Kaif and Tendulkar share a long cricketing association, having represented India together during the early 2000s. The duo played several memorable innings for the national side.

While Tendulkar went on to become one of the greatest batters in cricket history with more than 34,000 international runs across formats, Kaif carved a reputation as a dependable middle-order batter and one of India’s finest fielders. He was also a key member of India’s famous victory in the 2002 NatWest Series Final at Lord’s, where his match-winning knock helped India chase down a massive target against England.

Saaniya comes from a well-known business family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been closely associated with the Tendulkar family for years and shares a strong bond with Arjun’s sister Sara.

Arjun, meanwhile, continues to build his cricketing career on the domestic circuit and currently represents the Goa cricket team. After previously being part of the Mumbai Indians, the left-arm all-rounder has been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

