March 05, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

DY Patil T20 Cup: Suryavanshi, Arya lead their respective sides into the semi-finals

DY Patil T20 Cup: Suryavanshi, Arya lead their respective sides into the semi-finals

Navi Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazed 58 off just 19 balls to power DY Patil Blue into the semi-finals of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup with a four-wicket win over Income Tax in the quarter-finals held at the DY Patil University ground.

Suryavanshi struck four boundaries and six sixes as he provided the early impetus for DY Patil Blue to chase down Income Tax's imposing total of 211/6 with an over to spare. Captain Shashank Singh also chipped in with seeing the team home through an unbeaten 53 off 32 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

For Income Tax, skipper Rahul Tewatia produced a breathtaking unbeaten 83 off 35 balls, laced with eight boundaries and six sixes. But his lone-hand effort could not prevent the defeat. India’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with 2-36, but it proved to be insufficient.

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil Stadium, left-handed opener Priyansh Arya once again rose to the occasion with a stunning 76 off 29 balls – studded with 10 boundaries and five sixes - as DY Patil Red beat DTDC by 14 runs in the other quarter-final.

Arya's pyrotechnics helped DY Patil Red post a commanding 226/5 in their 20 overs. DTDC fought back but could only manage 212/7. Captain Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with 3-50, while Saumy Pandey took 2-22 and Prince Badiani chipped in with 1-16.

The semi-finals of the tournament seen as a preparatory competition for IPL 2026 will be played on Friday. At the DY Patil Stadium, DY Patil Red will square off against Canara Bank at 11am, while at DY Patil University Ground, Mumbai Customs will face DY Patil Blue. The final of the competition will be held at 6:30pm at the DY Patil Stadium.

Brief Scores

At DY Patil Stadium - DY Patil Red 226/5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 76, Atharva Kale 56; Shreyas Gurav 2-35) bat DTDC 212/7 in 20 overs (Vinay Kunwar 49 not out, Gautam Waghela 42; Krunal Pandya 3-50, Saumya Pandey 2-22) by 14 runs

At DY Patil University - Income Tax 211/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tewatia 83 not out, Harvik Desai 32; Prayumn 2-26) lost to DY Patil Blue 212/6 in 19 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 58, Shashank Singh 53 not out; Parth Rekhade 3-33, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-36) by four wickets

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Just another game in many ways but carries different weight as its T20 WC knockout: Banton

Just another game in many ways but carries different weight as its T20 WC knockout: Banton

Ticket prices soar over 100 pc on US-India routes after Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

Ticket prices soar over 100 pc on US-India routes after Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

Adah Sharma opens up about not being part of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

Adah Sharma opens up about not being part of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

Nepal stares at lowest voter turnout since 1991 parliamentary elections

Nepal stares at lowest voter turnout since 1991 parliamentary elections

Sports Minister Dr Mandaviya unveils logo of World’s first franchise-based cycling league

Sports Minister Mandaviya unveils logo of world’s first franchise-based cycling league

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Ka Long Angus to seal quarterfinals berth

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Ka Long Angus to seal quarterfinals berth

Nepal, Qatar PMs hold talks on safety of Nepali workers amid Iran conflict

Nepal, Qatar PMs hold talks on safety of Nepali workers amid Iran conflict

Strategic partnership in digitalisation, sustainability will create innumerable opportunities: PM Modi

Strategic partnership in digitalisation, sustainability will create innumerable opportunities: PM Modi

‘We can feel the interceptions happening; players and staff are safe,’ says Indian basketball captain Gurbaz Sandhu

‘We can feel the interceptions happening; players and staff are safe,’ says Indian basketball captain Gurbaz Sandhu

Force Motors receives query from SEBI over past financial disclosure, stock movement

Force Motors receives query from SEBI over past financial disclosure, stock movement