T20 WC: 'Battle between Archer and Samson will be fascinating to watch ,' says Wassan ahead of SF clash

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Atul Wassan believes India’s earlier defeat to South Africa could turn out to be a “blessing in disguise” as the team gears up for a high-stake semifinal clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium, saying the setback may have helped the side prepare better for the pressure of big matches.

South Africa served India their only defeat by 76 runs in Ahmedabad in the Super 8s. However, they were thrashed by New Zealand in the semifinal on Wednesday and were knocked out of the tournament.

Wassan believes the loss may actually work in India’s favour heading into the knockout stages.“The defeat against South Africa could be a blessing in disguise for Team India. Sometimes such losses prepare a team mentally for the pressure of big matches and help them come back stronger,” he told IANS.

In their crucial Super 8s match against the West Indies, India ride on Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 to enter the last four, beating the Windies by five wickets.

Wassan also praised the recent performance of Sanju Samson, calling it a positive sign for the Indian batting unit.

“Sanju Samson’s performance in the previous match was very encouraging. When a player like him finds form at this stage of the tournament, it boosts the team’s confidence,” he noted.

Looking ahead to key individual battles, Wassan said the contest between England’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer and Samson could prove crucial.

“The battle between Jofra Archer and Sanju Samson will be fascinating to watch. If players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt get going at the top, it will be very important for England," he said.

However, the former pacer acknowledged that England look like a balanced side and possess several match-winners in their lineup. He singled out Will Jacks as one of the standout performers of the tournament so far.

“England look like a very balanced team. Will Jacks has emerged as a rising star in this tournament and has been playing some outstanding cricket. Comparatively, England’s spin attack — with players like Adil Rashid, Richard Dawson and Will Jacks — looks more effective at the moment," Wassan said.

For India, Wassan believes the responsibility will once again rest heavily on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He said, "Bumrah is like a bank for India — a dependable player you can always rely on. If he manages to break the opening partnership early, it could make things much easier for India."

Wassan also highlighted the significance of conditions at Wankhede Stadium, noting that the dew factor could influence the toss decision.

“Wankhede is a relatively small ground and the dew factor can play a big role. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to bowl first,” he explained.

Talking about India’s batting order, Wassan advised against putting pressure on young opener Abhishek Sharma and encouraged him to stick to his aggressive approach.

“Abhishek Sharma should not change his natural attacking game. The key is to keep the pressure off him so he can play freely,” he said.

He added that the presence of Axar Patel lower down the order provides valuable depth to the Indian lineup. “Having Axar Patel in the lower order gives India a safety cushion in batting,” Wassan concluded.

--IANS

hs/bc