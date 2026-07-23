Top teams in fray in Junior Women Academy Championship at Gwalior

Gwalior, July 23 (IANS) Top teams in the fray in the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) are set to commence on 24 July in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, bringing together some of the country's finest junior women's hockey academies to showcase the next generation of Indian hockey talent.

The 11-day tournament will conclude on August 3, with the top teams from both pools competing for the championship title.

A total of 12 academy teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each, with every team playing the others in its respective pool during the league stage. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for August 2, followed by the third-place playoff and the final on August 3.

Pool A comprises Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat.

Pool B features Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, Adyar Hockey Academy, and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

The tournament will follow a league format during the pool stage, with teams earning three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss. In classification matches where a winner is required, tied contests will be decided by a shoot-out in accordance with the FIH Tournament Regulations.

Speaking ahead of the championship, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, "The Junior Women Academy Championship has become an important platform in our efforts to strengthen the grassroots development pathway for women's hockey in India. The tournament provides young players with an opportunity to compete against some of the best academy talent in the country while gaining valuable experience in a highly competitive environment. We are confident that this championship will help identify future stars who will go on to represent India at the highest level."

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bola Nath Singh added, "Academies play a vital role in nurturing young players and preparing them for the next stage of their hockey journey. Championships like these not only promote healthy competition but also provide exposure to talented athletes from across the country. We wish all participating teams the very best and look forward to witnessing exciting hockey over the coming days."

Action on the opening day will begin with Raja Karan Hockey Academy taking on Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) at 7:30 AM, followed by Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy facing Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, at 9:00 AM.

Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society will then play Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy at 10:30 AM. In Pool B, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy will face Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy at 1:30 PM, while Mumbai Schools Sports Association will take on Adyar Hockey Academy at 3:00 PM. The final match of the day will see Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta take on hosts Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy at 4:30 PM.

--IANS

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