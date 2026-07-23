Spinner Rohit picks four-for as India U-19 defeat Sri Lanka U-19 by 211, win series 1-0

Colombo, July 23 (IANS) Leg-spinner Rohit Yadav starred with a four-wicket haul as the India Under-19 team overcame stubborn resistance from Sri Lanka Under-19 to register a resounding 211-run victory in the second Youth Test at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Thursday.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match series 1-0 after the opening match ended in a draw. It marked a spirited turnaround for the visitors following their 2-1 defeat in the preceding Youth ODI series.

Chasing a daunting target of 472, Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 155/4 on the final day. However, they failed to hold out against a disciplined Indian bowling attack, eventually getting bundled out for 260 in 76.5 overs shortly into the post-lunch session.

The hosts put up a fight early in the morning as overnight batter Vimath Dinsara and Kavija Gamage extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 40 runs off 26.3 overs. Dinsara, starting the day on 55, eventually fell for 64 off 129 balls.

Once the breakthrough was made, India picked off the remaining wickets with relative ease. Gamage offered resistance with a grinding 36 off 152 balls - the longest stay in Sri Lanka's second innings, before Yadav broke through.

Yadav (4-49) was the pick of the bowlers, running through the lower order after pacer Chigurupati Venkata (3-27) had done the damage. There was some late hitting from Sethmika Seneviratne, who struck six boundaries and a six in a quickfire 49-ball 42, but it only delayed the end. Off-spinner J Hemuchudeshan wrapped up the innings by dismissing Seneviratne to seal the comprehensive victory for India Under-19.

Brief scores:

India Under-19 411 and 208/3 dec beat Sri Lanka Under-19 148 and 260 (Senuja Wekunagoda 64, Vimath Dinsara 64; Rohit Yadav 4-49, Chigurupati Venkata 3-27) by 211 runs

--IANS

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