Iranian minister arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS meeting

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of Iran, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening to participate in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) that will be held in New Delhi on Friday.

"H.E. Dr. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi this evening to participate in the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting. Upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was welcomed by the Director General of India's Ministry of Home Affairs of the Republic of India," the Embassy of Iran in India wrote on X.

During his visit, Minister Momeni will attend and address the BRICS meeting and is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts from BRICS member states to discuss ways to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of internal security, counter-terrorism, combating organised crime, disaster management, and law enforcement and border security cooperation.

The BRICS meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation, enhance coordination in addressing common threats, and promote multilateral collaboration among the member states.

Under India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, is hosting the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) on July 24 in New Delhi.

The Ministerial Meeting of the DRR Group will be chaired by Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai. It marks a significant milestone in the evolution of BRICS cooperation on disaster risk reduction, reflecting the growing recognition that disasters pose systemic risks to sustainable development, climate resilience, economic stability and human security.

The Ministers and Heads of Delegations from 10 of the BRICS Member countries are participating to show their commitment to DRR.

The BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction cooperation has progressively evolved from the Udaipur Declaration (2016), which established a Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management, to the Kazan Declaration (2024), which institutionalised the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group (DRRG) and adopted the BRICS DRR Work Plan (2025–2028).

Guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the Ministerial Meeting culminates a year-long process of intensive technical consultations and consensus-building among BRICS Member Countries.

The High-Level Policy Dialogue on the theme Advancing Climate-Smart and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Systems: Partnerships, Innovation and Financing for Resilient Development will be conducted during the session.

–IANS

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