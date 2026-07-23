July 24, 2026 12:34 AM हिंदी

Trump presses Senate on election bill

Trump presses Senate on election bill (File Image)

Washington, July 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is losing patience with Senate Republicans over delays in advancing his election integrity legislation, the White House said on Thursday, urging lawmakers to send the measure to his desk before the August recess.

Speaking at the daily White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump wants the Senate to act quickly after the House approved budget legislation containing key provisions of the SAVE America Act.

"The president spoke about this directly yesterday," Leavitt said. "His patience is running out."

She said Trump wants "to see as much of the Save America passed as possible by the August recess" and believes the legislation reflects the wishes of American voters.

"He knows that's what the American people want to see passed," she said.

Leavitt said Trump had highlighted the issue during a campaign-style event on Wednesday, where she said his call for voter identification received strong public support.

"He was just travelling on the road yesterday, spoke about this, and there was a very loud applause from the people in the audience, the everyday Americans, because voter ID is common sense," she said.

"They want proof of citizenship in our elections and the president feels very strongly about that."

The White House argued that Republicans were elected with a mandate to tighten election rules and said the Senate should now move forward.

"The American people elected overwhelmingly Republicans to lead not just this White House, but also the House and the Senate," Leavitt said.

"The House did its job. The Senate needs to do its job, too."

The issue resurfaced later in the briefing when Leavitt was asked about reports that New Jersey had identified thousands of non-citizens on its voter rolls and whether election officials could face prosecution.

While declining to discuss potential legal action, she said questions about prosecutions should be directed to the Justice Department.

"For any prosecutions, obviously, I would always defer you to the Department of Justice," she said.

However, Leavitt welcomed what she described as New Jersey's acknowledgement that non-citizens had appeared on voter rolls.

"The fact that she just all of a sudden decided to put out a press release saying President Trump and Republicans have been right about non-citizens on our voting rolls is not a coincidence," she said.

According to Leavitt, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asked several states, including New Jersey, to identify non-citizens registered to vote and remove them from voter rolls.

"It is completely unacceptable to have non-citizens on American voter rolls voting in US elections," she said.

Referring to New Jersey's reported figure, Leavitt added: "She says it's 6,600. We suspect it's a heck of a lot more, not just in New Jersey, but in states across the country."

She said passage of the SAVE America Act remained a top administration priority.

"It's of the utmost importance to this president, but also to the American people who support this bill overwhelmingly," she said.

The White House also defended Republican efforts to keep the federal government funded during negotiations over spending legislation.

Asked about funding talks, Leavitt said, "The government's stance is that the government needs to be funded."

She accused Democrats of obstructing Republican efforts to avoid a shutdown, saying the administration wanted "the government to remain open" while discussions with Senate leaders continued.

--IANS

lkj/ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday. Photo credit: @MansukhMandaviya/X

CWG 2026: Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Dr Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

Andrey Rublev surges to dominant win over lucky loser Timofey Skatov, Portugal's Jaime Faria reaches quarterfinal of the Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal, on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Rublev surges to dominant win, Portugal's Faria reaches QFs in Estoril

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

President Murmu discusses major dimensions of bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

President Murmu discusses bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

Nepal's chief justice visits India (Photo: @EONIndia/X)

Nepal's chief justice visits India

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard as CJP supporters gather to stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, at Parliament Street in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘Avoid Jantar Mantar protests’: University of Delhi to students

Indian women's & men's teams continue unbeaten runs with impressive wins in Elite Pools of FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ship: Indian women's & men's teams continue unbeaten runs with impressive wins

Gujarat CM chairs late-night rain review; Dy CM heads to flood-hit Valsad (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat CM chairs late-night rain review; Dy CM heads to flood-hit Valsad

Kimberly Rhode wins 27th World Cup gold with women's skeet victory in the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou on Thursday.

ISSF Shooting WC: Rhode wins 27th World Cup gold with women's skeet victory in Hangzhou