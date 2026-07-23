UTT Season 7: Dabang Delhi TTC seal semifinal berth with win over Pune, set to meet Goa Challengers

Panaji (Goa), July 23 (IANS) Dabang Delhi TTC secured the fourth and final semifinal berth in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 with a 10-5 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars in Panaji on Thursday.

The former champions will now take on unbeaten league phase leaders Dempo Goa Challengers in the first semifinal on Friday, while HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades face defending champions U Mumba TT in the second last-four clash a day later.

Playing at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Maria Xiao starred for Delhi with commanding victories in the women's singles and mixed doubles, while captain Sathiyan Gnanasekaran once again led from the front to guide his side into the semifinals. Pune began brightly through Omar Assar, but Delhi responded with three successive match victories to take control before closing out the tie.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), UTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

Pune made the stronger start as Omar Assar won the all-Egyptian battle against Youssef Abdelaziz in three games. Delhi responded emphatically through Xiao, who swept aside Prithika Pavade in straight games before partnering Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to overpower Anirban Ghosh and Diya Chitale in the mixed doubles, handing Delhi a considerable advantage.

His team needing nine wins to qualify, Sathiyan then produced another captain's performance, defeating Snehit Suravajjula in three games to seal the tie and confirm Delhi's place in the semifinals. Snehit's third-game victory, however, ensured Delhi could not climb above fourth place, setting up a daunting semifinal against the unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers. Diya Chitale signed off Pune's campaign with a hard-fought victory over Sutirtha Mukherjee in the closing women's singles.

Sathiyan was named both the ChatGPT MatchIQ Player and Indian Player of the Tie after leading Delhi into the semifinals. Xiao claimed the Foreign Player of the Tie award, while Pavade earned the Bisleri Shot of the Tie honour.

Final scores:

Dabang Delhi T.T.C 10-5 PBG Pune Jaguars

Youssef Abdelaziz lost to Omar Assar 1-2 (8-11, 8-11, 11-8)

Maria Xiao bt. Prithika Pavade 3-0 (11-7, 11-10, 11-7)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Maria Xiao bt. Anirban Ghosh/Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-4)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bt. Snehit Suravajjula 2-1 (11-8, 11-10, 6-11)

Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Diya Chitale 1-2 (11-10, 10-11, 8-11)

--IANS

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