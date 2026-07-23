Inaugural Assam Premier League to begin on August 1 with 43-match season

Guwahati, July 23 (IANS) Eight teams will battle it out for the top honours in the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) when the state's franchise-based T20 competition gets underway on August 1, with the 23-day tournament featuring 43 matches before the first-ever champions are crowned on August 23.

The opening day will feature a double-header, with Charaideo Sunrisers taking on Barpeta Braves at 2 p.m. before Tezpur Titans face Dibrugarh Warriors in the evening match at 7 p.m.

The inaugural edition will comprise 40 league matches, followed by two semifinals and the final. During the league phase, every team will play each of the other seven teams once, along with three reverse fixtures, making for a total of 10 league matches per side as the race for the top four spots unfolds.

Action on the opening weekend continues on August 2, with Barak Legends meeting Nagaon Rangers in the afternoon before Guwahati Royals begin their campaign against Jorhat Stallions in the evening fixture.

The schedule also features several repeat contests that could develop into key rivalries during the maiden season. Dibrugarh Warriors and Guwahati Royals will meet twice, on August 10 and August 18, while Charaideo Sunrisers will face Guwahati Royals on August 11 and August 19.

Tezpur Titans and Guwahati Royals are scheduled to clash on August 8 and again on August 15, while Dibrugarh Warriors and Jorhat Stallions will lock horns on August 8 before renewing their contest on August 16.

Barpeta Braves will take on Nagaon Rangers twice, on August 7 and August 16, while Charaideo Sunrisers face Nagaon Rangers on August 9 and August 17. Barpeta Braves and Barak Legends are also scheduled to meet on August 9 before facing each other again on August 17.

The league stage concludes on August 20 with Tezpur Titans taking on Barak Legends in the afternoon, followed by Dibrugarh Warriors against Nagaon Rangers in the final league fixture, with the results expected to determine the semifinal line-up.

The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semifinals on August 21. The second and third-placed teams will contest the first semifinal at 2 p.m., while the table-toppers will meet the fourth-placed side in the second semifinal at 7 p.m.

Following a rest day on August 22, the inaugural Assam Premier League champions will be crowned in the final, scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 23.

--IANS

sds/bsk/