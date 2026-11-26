Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) World-class chess will return to the City of Joy when Kolkata hosts a top Grandmaster event from January 7 to 10, 2027, bringing together excitement, competitive spirit, and intellectual brilliance.

The Tata Steel Chess India will provide a platform for leading global chess players to showcase their skills, compete at the highest level, and engage chess enthusiasts in an atmosphere of sporting excellence.

The four-day tournament, which has Rapid and Blitz sections, will be held at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata.

With Kolkata's rich association with chess and its growing enthusiasm for the sport, the event promises to be a significant occasion on the Indian chess calendar.

Starting in 2018, Tata Steel Chess India, which was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been won twice in the Rapid section by Magnus Carlsen and Nihal Sarin, with other winners including Hikaru Nakamura IUSA), Arjun Erigaisi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Carlsen has also won the Blitz title twice, while the other winners include Viswanathan Anand, Erigaisi, Levon Aronian, Alexander Grischuk and Wesley So.

Tata Steel Chess India has established itself as an important platform for promoting chess in the country, bringing international-standard competition closer to Indian audiences while inspiring the next generation of chess talent.

The 2027 edition will further strengthen this commitment by celebrating the game's growing popularity and its ability to connect players and audiences across generations.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said, “Tata Steel has always believed in creating platforms that inspire excellence and nurture young talent. Tata Steel Chess India embodies this commitment. As we enter the eighth edition, we take immense pride in continuing to build a world-class platform that inspires India’s future champions and strengthens our presence as a premier global chess destination.”

Over the course of four days, the tournament is expected to attract chess enthusiasts, sports followers, and members of the wider community, reinforcing Kolkata's position as one of India's prominent centres for chess and sporting culture.

Further information regarding the participating players, tournament format, and schedule will be announced through the official communication channels in due course.

--IANS

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