New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the first-ever dedicated pre-Budget consultation with youth and Gen-Z representatives as part of the preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28, with participants suggesting an increase in investments to promote emerging technologies, employment generation and skill development.

Employment generation remained a key focus of the deliberations, with participants highlighting the need to upgrade training infrastructure and strengthen skilling programmes to prepare young people for technology-driven disruptions in the labour market.

The participants also emphasised the need to link industry requirements and academic curricula, with suggestions to make the PM Internship Scheme more attractive and effective in improving employability.

The two-hour interactive session witnessed around 50 per cent women’s participation, with students and professionals from leading institutions and research organisations submitting their suggestions to the Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister has chaired a series of pre-budget consultation meetings for the preparation of the Union Budget 2027-28 between 16 and 26 November. These have been expanded to include youth representatives for the first time as part of the government’s outreach to get wider feedback.

More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and stakeholder groups participated in the consultations. These included industry associations, domain experts, leaders of India Inc, and academics.

Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser; senior officials of the Ministry of Finance; and Secretaries of Ministries and Departments concerned also participated in the discussions.

The consultations generated a wide range of forward-looking recommendations aimed at strengthening India's human capital, innovation ecosystem, manufacturing competitiveness, agricultural productivity, housing security, and educational outcomes. Stakeholders emphasised the need for reforms that can further accelerate economic growth while ensuring broad-based and inclusive development, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

Among the key suggestions received were measures to promote the domestic manufacturing of biofertilisers and advanced biotechnology-based agricultural inputs; initiatives to enhance India's competitiveness in Artificial Intelligence through the development of sector-specific AI models optimised for locally available hardware; programmes to strengthen cyber-hygiene awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions; and targeted interventions to support rural youth and workers in transitioning to productive non-farm employment and sustainable enterprises.

In the housing sector, stakeholders highlighted the importance of promoting rental housing as a significant avenue for expanding affordable housing in urban areas. Suggestions were also made to accelerate the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to support young Indians as they transition from education to employment and to entrepreneurship, according to the statement.

Collectively, the recommendations focused on promoting innovation-led growth, expanding employment opportunities, strengthening social and economic infrastructure, and building a more resilient and future-ready economy.

The pre-budget consultations form an important part of the Government's participatory and consultative approach to budget-making, enabling diverse stakeholders to contribute to shaping India's development priorities and growth agenda, the statement added.

--IANS

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