October 28, 2026 4:14 PM हिंदी

Top para-athlete Neeraj Yadav allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi (Ld)

Top para-athlete Neeraj Yadav allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav allegedly died by suicide inside his car in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old para-athlete, who ran an online sports training venture in Sonipat, Haryana, was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, Jafrabad Police Station received information from GTB Hospital about a person who had been brought to the emergency department and declared 'brought dead.'

An enquiry team of Sub-inspector Vishal Tyagi, along with staff, reached Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where the emergency services of GTB Hospital are currently being operated, and found out that the body had already been shifted to GTB Hospital mortuary.

As per preliminary police enquiry, a woman, who had brought the deceased to the hospital, stated that she had been Neeraj's friend since December 2025. On October 27, she had travelled to Sonipat to meet Neeraj and informed him that she could no longer remain in touch with him.

Neeraj subsequently drove her back to Maujpur in his Scorpio-N car. Later that evening, around 9:00 PM, growing suspicious about his well-being, she returned near Gate No. 1 of the Maujpur Metro Station, where she found the para-athlete lying on the road beside his car. She immediately rushed him to the hospital, where attending doctors declared him "brought dead."

Neeraj, a decorated F55 category thrower who won gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games and double gold at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Police have initiated an investigation under Section 194 of the BNSS at Jafrabad Police Station. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the para-athlete's death is in progress.

--IANS

bc/vi

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