Shatrughan Sinha recalls Dev Anand clapping the loudest for him post a scene, remembers his golden advice

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The upcoming episode of music reality show ‘Indian Idol’ will witness veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha share heartwarming memories from the early days of his career and sharing his mentorship journey with legendary late actor Dev Anand.

Recalling the beginning of his journey in films, Shatrughan Sinha recalled how Dev Anand not only gave him an opportunity but also guided him with invaluable advice that stayed with him throughout his career.

Sharing the memorable incident, he said, "Meri zindagi ki shuruwat Dev Sahab ke saath hi hui thi. Dev Sahab ne na mujhe sirf promote kiya, unka aashirwad mila mujhko. Unhone ek film mein mujhe kaam diya tha. Bhale chhota role tha, lekin kaafi naam hua usmein, tareef hui. Kamal ka role tha Prem Pujari film. Ek gaana hai 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se, Dil Ki Kalam Se', toh Dev Sahab ne woh role diya aur main usmein kaam karne gaya. Pakistani karne ka role tha. Aur wahan pe jab maine dialogue bola, wahan taaliyan baji jitne log the wahan pe.”

(My journey in life truly began with Dev Sahab. He not only promoted me but also blessed me with his support. He gave me a role in one of his films. Though it was a small part, it brought me a lot of recognition and appreciation. It was a wonderful role in Prem Pujari. There is a song, 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se, Dil Ki Kalam Se,' and Dev Sahab gave me that role. I had to play a Pakistani character. And when I delivered my dialogue, everyone present there broke into applause)

Later, he continued saying, "Phir Dev Sahab dheere se mere paas aaye aur director ke saamne kaha, Kisi se prabhavit hona achhi baat hai, kisi se utsaha aur energy lena bahut achhi baat hai, seekhna bahut achhi baat hai, par copy mat karo. Apni originality maintain rakho.”

(Then, Dev Sahab quietly came up to me and told the director that it is good to be inspired by someone, and even better to draw enthusiasm and energy from others and learn from them. But he advised me never to copy anyone and to always preserve my own originality)

Reminiscing about the same, he added, "Woh baat mujhe yaad hai. Uske baad jo maine shot diya, ek shot mein bahut lamba dialogue tha. Sabse zyada taali kisne bajayi? Camera ke saamne aake Dev Anand ji ne khud bajayi. Aur ussi din itne khush hue the woh."

(I still remember that advice. After that, I gave a shot with a very long dialogue, and when it was done, the loudest applause came from Dev Anand ji himself. He came right in front of the camera and clapped for me. He was so happy that day)

Later, he revealed that he also did one more film named Gambler, in which he was again offered a small role.

–IANS

rd/