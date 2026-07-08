July 08, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Tom Holland shares why ‘The Odyssey’ felt like 're-enactment' to him

Tom Holland shares why ‘The Odyssey’ felt like 're-enactment' to him

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Holland has shared that he felt like he was in the midst of a "re-enactment" while shooting the recently released epic film ‘The Odyssey’.

The 30-year-old actor stars alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in ‘The Odyssey’, the new Sir Christopher Nolan-directed epic fantasy film, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Tom has shared that he was amazed by the scale and ambition of the movie. Speaking to Extra, Tom recalled, "I remember we were on the beach in Morocco and I kind of got to where the set was and, you know, the A.D. said, ‘Just keep walking that way and eventually you will get to the crew’, and it felt like I walked for miles”.

He further mentioned, “It was like a boat, thousands of background actors, the Trojan horse, you know, fires, and all this sort of stuff but no crew. Like, I couldn’t see anyone so I keep walking. Eventually, I start seeing radios and equipment and stuff. That’s like the opposite experience to what being on a film set is like usually. It felt more like a re-enactment than it did like a film set”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Tom compared shooting the scene to landing on a beach because he felt so isolated.

The Hollywood star, who is married to Zendaya, his co-star in the movie, shared, "It almost felt like I’d kind of gone back in time and just, like, landed on this beach. It scared the s*** out of me”.

Tom previously revealed that he joined the cast of The Odyssey before even reading the script. The actor admitted it was a "phone call of a lifetime" when he was offered a role in the movie.

--IANS

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