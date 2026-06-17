Tom Holland says Owen Cooper would be an ‘awesome’ ‘Spider-Man’ successor

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland, who has played Spider-Man, has named actor Owen Cooper, who could play the web-slinging superhero after him.

As the fourth film looms, Hollnad already has an idea of who could play the superhero after him. In a new interview, he said the “Adolescence” star would be a good successor as Peter Parker, reports deadline.com.

“Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland told Esquire UK.

“Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now.”

Cooper gained acclaim after starring in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence, which earned him awards at the BAFTA TV Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Primetime Emmys.

Holland also noted in the interview that he would like to be involved in the development of the character after he’s done, but says it’s “pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies.”

“In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next,” he added.

This is not the first time Holland has mentioned Robert Downey Jr. as a mentor in interviews.

“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland told Empire recently.

“Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

Holland’s Spider-Man first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, officially becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He would then be seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming the following year with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role of Iron Man. Holland would later reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, stars Holland, who reprises his role as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. The film also stars Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas.

--IANS

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