Tom Holland says his tattoo pushed VFX team into spiral on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland had a run-in with trouble because of his Spider-Man emblem tattoo. It created an unexpected continuity issue on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

The inking, on the bottom of the 30-year-old actor's foot, appeared in the final shot of a scene where he is hanging upside down naked off the side of a building as the Marvel comics superhero, and the VFX team was forced to digitally remove the tattoo, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Tom told influencer Taya Miller at the film's global fan event at the STRAAT Museum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, "I have a tattoo, and a fun little story is that it's on the bottom of my foot, it's the Spider-Man emblem from the first movie”.

He further mentioned, “I have it all across the bottom of my foot. And there's a scene in the movie where I have no clothes on, and I'm hanging off the side of a building. It was very awkward to film. And in the VFX meetings, everyone was like, 'Yeah, the wires are gone, looks great’. But you could still see the tattoo on the bottom of my foot. They've gotten rid of it now, but there was a time when they were looking at the finished movie, and it was like, 'No, no, no, we need to paint that out’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ sees the world unaware of Spider-Man's existence following the events of 2021's ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Tom stars in the movie alongside his 29-year-old wife, Zendaya (MJ), and their real-life relationship made filming parts easier.

Earlier this month, he told ‘Empire’ magazine, "There's a very important scene in the film where we were shooting it and I kind of looked across to Zendaya and was like, 'Do you think this scene is working?' She kind of looked back at me and was like, 'I don't’. If I didn't have the relationship with Zendaya that I have, I would never dream of saying to an actress after her close-up, 'Do you think this is working?'".

Zendaya suggested that this example showed how much the pair have grown since they first played the parts in 2017's ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

--IANS

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