Tom Holland confirms marriage with Zendaya, says family was ‘there’

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed his union with actress Zendaya, as he said that their family members “were all there” on their wedding day.

Speculation over whether or not the A-list actors and “Spider-Man” co-stars officially tied the knot has been rampant since January when Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, said on the Golden Globes red carpet that their wedding “already happened” and “it’s very true”, reports ‘Variety’.

Roach’s revelation sent social media into a tailspin and resulted in viral AI-generated photos of Zendaya in a wedding dress and more fake images depicting the alleged nuptials.

As per ‘Variety’, Zendaya did not confirm her marriage to Holland during her press tour earlier this year for ‘The Drama’, but she did discuss the AI photos.

“I was just out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous’. And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real”, Zendaya told Jimmy Kimmel in March, adding that “many people” in her personal life were also fooled by the AI photos and got mad they didn’t receive an invite.

Tom Holland said he saw the humor in all the frenzy around the AI-generated wedding photos. When asked if he had to send out messages to family members about the photos, he told ‘Esquire’ magazine, “No, because they were all there. I tell him that I did not realize that the wedding had happened already. ‘That’s all you’ll get on that’, he says. It’s the firmest Holland has been so far in our conversation, and so we move on”.

The actor said nothing else about his wedding to Zendaya, but he did heap praise on his partner. The two have made four ‘Spider-Man’ movies together, including this July’s ‘Brand New Day’, and they also both have roles in ‘The Odyssey’ helmed by Christopher Nolan.

--IANS

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