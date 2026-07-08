Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’, his ‘last chance to play a boy’ before venturing into senior roles

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Holland has shed light on his latest role in the upcoming fantasy epic, ‘The Odyssey’ helmed by Christoper Nolan.

The 30-year-old actor, who portrays Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) only son Telemachus in the film, said the role marks the start “of a new chapter of my life” as he enters his thirties and moves on to playing older characters, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told the BBC, “The thing that I love the most is that it feels a little bit like the last chance for me to play a boy”.

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The ‘Spider-Man’ star said playing the role of Telemachus made him reflect on masculinity and what that looks like to a boy growing into a man.

He shared, “Maybe what you can learn from this movie about masculinity is that it comes in all shapes and sizes and no version of it’s perfect”.

As per ‘People’, the movie also marks the first time Holland has appeared in a Nolan film.

He said, “Before you’ve worked with him, you think about it a lot and you yearn for that opportunity and then you get the opportunity and that comes with a lot of pressure”.

The actor appears alongside a star-studded cast in ‘The Odyssey’. As well as Matt Damon, 55, the likes of Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Holland’s wife and ‘Spider-Man’ co-star, Zendaya, who plays the goddess Athena, are all among the cast.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Tom revealed that Nolan, 55, had the idea to cast Zendaya in the role.

He said, “It was such a gift because I know how much she’s admired Chris. Interstellar is her favorite movie. (Nolan asked me), ‘Do you mind if I ask you a question, and please don’t be offended by my asking’ … and he went, ‘Would you be offended if I asked Zendaya to play Athena?’ And I was like, ‘Why would I be offended?’ I said ‘I would be honored, that’s amazing. I’m sure she would love to’”.

The actor then shared that he surprised his wife with the news. ‘The Odyssey’ is set to release in cinemas on July 17, 2026.

--IANS

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