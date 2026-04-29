Tom Hanks talks about his character Woody's bald spot in ‘Toy Story 5’ peek

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who is the voice behind Woody, has talked about his beloved Pixar character's bald spot in the ‘Toy Story 5’ peek.

Hanks, 69, shed some light on the viral glimpse of what appeared to be a bald spot on the toy cowboy in the upcoming film.

"He has been played with to excess," Hanks said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, reports people.com.

"You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something's gonna chafe. So, yeah, he does have… let's say a worn area on the back of his head."

Hanks went on to discuss why Woody's body has also changed since the first film in the franchise, which was released in 1995.

"He is not shaped plastic," the two-time Academy Award winner explained.

Hanks added: "He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time."

In the trailer, a poncho-wearing Woody removes his cowboy hat to unveil his hairless spot, which hilariously attracts the sunlight that ricochets off his plastic patch of baldness and into the eye of his now-blinded toys.

"Ooh! Ouch!" the toys say collectively as the light shines in their eyes.

"Someone needs a brown marker," Trixie, the blue plastic Triceratops, quips about coloring in Woody's bald spot to match his hair, reports people.com.

Talking about “Toy Story”, the animated franchise began in 1995. It has long examined the unique relationship between children and their favorite childhood toys, nostalgia, and the growing pains of adolescence.

The fifth installment of the movie franchise hits theaters on June 19.

Meanwhile, Hanks was last seen in The Phoenician Scheme, an espionage black comedy thriller by Wes Anderson.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Murray.

--IANS

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