Union Ministers hail PM Modi’s Rozgar Mela as boost to youth empowerment

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Union Ministers on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rozgar Mela initiative after he virtually distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates in various government departments and organisations across the country.

Reacting to the development, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the initiative was helping provide opportunities to young people in line with their qualifications and aspirations while enabling them to contribute actively to nation-building.

He said the programme had connected the country’s youth power with national service through the principles of good governance, transparency and equal opportunity.

Pradhan added that the Rozgar Mela was not only generating employment but also instilling confidence and leadership qualities among the youth, thereby strengthening the resolve towards a “Viksit Bharat”.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the Rozgar Mela as a powerful national initiative that ensured transparent, merit-based and time-bound recruitment for the youth.

Additionally, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India’s growing startup ecosystem, saying the country now has more than 2.3 lakh recognised startups and is the world’s third-largest startup hub.

He said India was also forging partnerships with countries across the world with the objective of creating opportunities and employment for the youth while providing them with global exposure.

While Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia said India was progressing rapidly and asserted that the country’s youth remained the biggest strength behind this transformation.

In addition, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the Rozgar Mela initiative, saying it had significantly improved transparency and efficiency in government recruitment since its launch in October 2022.

Singh further noted that candidates recruited through the Rozgar Mela process had demonstrated a high level of merit and capability.

Addressing the 19th edition of the Rozgar Mela, PM Modi has reiterated the government’s commitment to employment generation and youth empowerment.

--IANS

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