May 23, 2026 4:03 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan says, ‘out of everything she has produced, she's proudest of producing her triplets'

Farah Khan says, ‘out of everything she has produced, she's proudest of producing her triplets'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently turned emotional as she celebrated a huge milestone in her three children’s lives.

Sharing glimpses from the graduation ceremony of her triplets, Farah penned a heartfelt note saying that out of everything she has ever ‘produced,’ she is proudest of ‘producing her children.’

Taking to her social media account, Farah shared pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony where her children could be seen dressed in royal blue graduation robes while proudly holding their certificates.

In one of the pictures shared by Farah on her social media account, she is seen posing with all three of her children with a wide smile on her face.

Another picture featured badminton ace PV Sindhu posing with two of the graduate children during the ceremony.

Alongside the post, Farah wrote, “Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there ll always b a nest waiting for them #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics.”

She also shared another emotional note on her Instagram story that read, “Of all that iv produced.. proudest of these,” with three red heart emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan married filmmaker and editor Shirish Kunder in 2004 after the two met while working on the film ‘Main Hoon Na’. Shirish had worked as the editor on the film, which was directed by Farah Khan.

The couple welcomed their triplets, son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya in February 2008 through IVF. Farah who became a mother at the age of 43, has often spoken openly about embracing motherhood later in life.

Professionally, Farah Khan is touted as one of Bollywood’s most successful choreographers and filmmakers. She started her journey as a background dancer followed by choreographer in the film industry and went on to design hook steps for chartbuster songs in Bollywood.

She later ventured into direction with films like ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

In recent years, Farah has also ventured into the digital space with her YouTube vlogs, which have become immensely popular on social media. Through her vlogs, Farah often visits celebrity homes for candid conversations and fun cooking sessions.

Her hilarious camaraderie with her house help Dilip, who has now become a social media star is one of the biggest USP’s of the vlogs.

–IANS

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