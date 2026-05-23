May 23, 2026 4:04 PM हिंदी

Suresh Triveni reveals plan of bringing Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor together for a comedy project

Suresh Triveni reveals plan of bringing Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor together for a comedy project

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Suresh Triveni is currently thrilled to work with Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit in his upcoming show ‘Maa Behen.’

The actor also spoke about working with another Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor in the hit series ‘Subedaar.’

Talking about it at the press conference of the show, Maa Behen trailer launch, Suresh Triveni said, “It’s been a dream for me. In the same year I got to work on two different projects, one with Anil sir in Subedaar and now with Madhuri ma’am in Maa Behen.”

He added, “Of course, I would love to bring them together. In fact, we were discussing that we should try comedy with them because I think they are brilliant as a team together. Inshallah, if all goes well.” shared Suresh Triveni, hinting at the possibility of reuniting one of Hindi cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs.

The moment at the press conference seemed to turn brighter when Madhuri Dixit responded warmly to the audience’s excitement around seeing her and Anil Kapoor together again.

Talking about Maa Behen, the show's trailer released online on May 22, and has garnered a lot of eyeballs.

The show is set to release on the 4th June 2026 on Netflix.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's on-screen pairing, the duo have delivered more than a dozen superhits together in Bollywood.

Their movies like Beta, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dhamaal 4, Parinda and many more have blockbuster hits. Madhuri and Anil, off screen, are great friends and share a fun rapport with each other.

–IANS

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