After Sonam Bajwa, Raveena Tandon urges for a humble appeal amid stray dog drive

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon used social media to make an emotional appeal to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amidst the drive to remove stray dogs from the streets of the state and move them to shelters or euthanise them in case they pose any danger to humans.

The 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress urged the Punjab government to make sure that the recent verdict by the Supreme Court is interpreted and implemented with compassion and humanity.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Raveena shared a statement that read, "Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji, the recent observations around the Supreme Court verdict on stray animal management have sparked important conversations across the country. While public safety is extremely important, I sincerely hope the interpretation and implementation of the verdict continues to remain humane and balanced. Compassionate solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters and structured rehabilitation can help protect both citizens and animals (sic)."

She further said that the government should use this opportunity to set an example for others by addressing the issue with a sense of responsibility and some compassion.

She added, “I truly believe that with the support of authorities, animal welfare organisations and experts, Punjab can set an example of handling this sensitive issue with both responsibility and kindness."

Raveena concluded, saying, "How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society."

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that his government is planning to work towards removing the stray dogs in the state from areas of heavy public movement.

He added that they also plan to use legally permissible measures, such as euthanasia, against the dangerous and aggressive dogs that can prove to be a threat to human life.

Prior to this, actress Sonam Bajwa also made a similar appeal to the Punjab CM through her post.

--IANS

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