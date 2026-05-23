19th Rozgar Mela: New recruits from Vadodara, Bengaluru express joy after getting appointment letters 

Vadodara/Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates across various government departments and organisations during the 19th edition of the Rozgar Mela held at 47 locations across the country. Newly appointed youths in Vadodara and Bengaluru on Saturday expressed happiness and gratitude after receiving their appointment letters.

In Vadodara, the 19th Rozgar Mela was organised with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil attending the event as the chief guest. Prime Minister Modi joined the programme virtually and addressed the newly recruited candidates.

Appointment letters were distributed to selected candidates across several government sectors, including the Railways, Postal Department, Banking, and Healthcare services. The event created an atmosphere of celebration among the youths and their families, as many viewed the government employment drive as a major source of support and stability.

Sanjay Singh, one of the beneficiaries, expressed his happiness after receiving the appointment letter. “I am very happy to have received this job. I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi,” he told IANS.

Another candidate who received an appointment letter under the Rozgar Mela initiative said, “I am extremely happy and proud to receive this appointment letter today. It is a memorable moment for me and my family.”

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Union Minister for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje participated in the Rozgar Mela programme, where 84 candidates were handed appointment letters.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the new appointees through video conferencing before the distribution ceremony. Several candidates said that the Prime Minister’s speech inspired and motivated them as they begin their professional journey in public service.

One of the recipients in Bengaluru said, “I feel grateful to have received this job opportunity. My parents are very proud of me.”

Another beneficiary, Kavya, who was selected as a junior engineer in the Indian Railways, expressed her excitement after receiving the appointment letter. “I am very happy that I got this job. I feel blessed to have heard Prime Minister Modi’s address during the programme,” she said.

Addressing the gathering virtually, PM Modi said, "Today, more than 51,000 youths have received appointment letters for government jobs and all of you are becoming key partners in the 'Vikas Yatra' of the nation... All of you will play a significant role in fulfilling the resolve for Viksit Bharat in the coming years."

"To reach this point, all of you must have done a lot of preparation and hard work. I congratulate you and your family on this achievement. The contribution of parents and family in reaching this stage is very important. But it is not only the family; society also plays a very big role in your success. We do not reach here only because of ourselves or only because of our families. The contribution of 140 crore citizens of this great nation is also very significant," he said.

--IANS

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