Pooja Bhatt remembers late Mukul Dev on his first death anniversary

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt paid tribute to late actor Mukul Dev with an emotional social media post on his first death anniversary on May 23.

Sharing a striking black-and-white portrait of the late actor, Pooja remembered him with a heartfelt note.

In the monochrome picture, Mukul Dev is seen posing intensely in a black traditional outfit while leaning against a ladder. The script is seen sporting his signature hairstyle - long hair and a rugged beard look.

Sharing the photo, Pooja Bhatt captioned, “‘To live in hearts we leave behind,is not to die.’ Thomas Campbell. I love you my friend.. Until we meet again.. Mukul Dev

September 17 1970- May 23, 2025.”

Both Pooja Bhatt and Mukul Dev never shared the on-screen collaboration, but they were good friends behind the lens and shared warm ties.

For the uninitiated, Mukul Dev was one of the popular faces of the 90s and early 2000s entertainment industry. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film ‘Dastak’, which also marked former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s acting debut.

Over the years, he became known for his versatile performances in films like ‘Wajood’, ‘Kohram’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘R... Rajkumar’ and ‘Jai Ho’.

Apart from movies, Mukul also featured in many television shows and music albums.

The actor was also the younger brother of actor-model Rahul Dev. Following Mukul Dev’s demise, Rahul Dev had shared an emotional statement announcing the funeral details and remembering his brother with love.

Rahul revealed that Mukul had been unwell and battling health complications for several days before passing away in New Delhi at the age of 54.

Shortly before his demise, Mukul Dev had completed shooting for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which went on to become his final release posthumously.

–IANS

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